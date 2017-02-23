Rallying call to Charlie supporters as his charity makes award shortlist

A charity has issued a rallying call for support after it was shortlisted for a national award.

The South Shields-based Charlie Cookson Foundation has been drawn up as a potential winner by a programme which celebrates the achievements of grass-roots groups which tackle issues in recognition for their dedication and hard work.

We have never received an award as a foundation, so to receive something like this would be a great honour and more importantly a remarkable achievement for our foundation and all the 36 families we have supported to date. Sarah Cookson

The National Diversity Award awards work to champion charities, role models and community heroes as they showcase equality, diversity and inclusion, embracing people irrespective of race, faith, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability and culture.

The charity was thrilled to discover it was shortlisted for the title after it was nominated by an anonymous supporter - now it needs people to add their backing to its entry.

The fund was set up in 2013 by Charlie’s parents Sarah and Christopher after they spent two and a half years fighting for a better quality of life for their boy, who had a mystery condition.

It offers financial support to families of children with serious illnesses.

Sarah said: “Being nominated for such an award brings us great pride and much hope as raising further awareness of our unique foundation is vital to us finding more families caring for children with life limiting conditions and being able to financially support them in a way no other charity does.

“Please can we ask all of our fabulous supporters to kindly click on the link below and vote for us then continue to share with all your family and friends.

“This truly would mean the world to us if we were to receive such a prestigious award.”

The charity is in the running for the award alongside the Fair Treatment for the Women of Wales, Sunderland-based Shippey Campaign, the Heart4More foundation in Erith, Northern Pride, which is based in Newcastle, Calmer Therapy in Ashington and Charlies-Angel-Centre in Leeds.

A spokesman for the awards said: “Our nominees and award winners are an integral part of helping people in today’s society to believe they can achieve their goals and ambitions, no matter what background you come from.”

Voting closes on Friday, June 9.

People can add their support by visiting http://bit.ly/2lpjLCZ and more information about the foundation can be found via http://charliecookson.org.uk/