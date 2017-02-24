Readers are saddened over demolition plans for West Boldon school

Gazette readers have expressed sadness over plans to bulldoze a popular village school.

Proposals have been submitted for Boldon C of E Primary School in West Boldon to be demolished.

The school, in Don Gardens, closed it’s doors in August 2009 as part of the borough’s ‘Transforming Our Primary Schools (TOPS) scheme - despite a campaign from parents.

An application has been sent to South Tyneside Council by Blaydon-based asbestos removal company Meta Limited to carry out demolition work on behalf of The Diocese of Durham which owns the land.

Although this application is only for demolition work the Diocese’s long term plans include selling the land with the aim for it to be turned into residential housing.

However, many readers have been left saddened by the plans.

Karen Johnston said: “Such a shame, now our schools are bursting at the seams. It’s a decent school to modernise and open back up.

“Think of the kids and our future generation! Never mind ‘more houses’.”

Liz Anderson said: “It’s an absolute disgrace, it should be being used all these years “

Heather Ditchburn Curry said: “Much older schools are still in use, I remember when this was built, closing it had to be about money because people used to fight to get their kids in.”

Martin Clark said: “End of an era, such a shame this place has to go! So many memories.”

Sheryl Davison said: “ A disgrace, I worked here for years.

“It should never have been shut down in the first place.”