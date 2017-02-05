Revealed: The sex life secrets of our over-65s

Nearly half of over-65 year-olds still enjoy a healthy sex life, according to new research.

A survey has revealed that despite advancing years, 44% of OAPs still enjoy a romp under the covers at least once a month.

And 21% of male respondents reported to be getting frisky more than once a week!

Those who are having sex regularly also stated they found it more enjoyable now that they are older, with experience and reduced inhibitions contributing to an improved love life.

Interestingly, while 50% of those purporting to enjoy sex more in their twilight years were men, only 38% were women.

Ironically, out of those enjoying some nookie at least once a week, only 19% of women reported getting that fruity, compared to 29% of men.

Simon Bandy, general manager of nutritional supplements brand Veganicity, which carried out the research, said: "“We decided to run this survey to find out if people are still having sex in later life.

"It’s one of those questions you just can’t ask, but it’s an important topic, as just because you’re over 65 it doesn’t mean your sex life has to end.

“As we age, certain health issues such as erectile disfunction, vaginal dryness or even aching bones, may affect libido and performance, but there are lots of natural ways to help.

“Saw Palmetto (available in tablet and tincture form) is thought to help with prostate health, testosterone levels and erectile response, so could be useful to men who may be experiencing issues with libido and performance.

“For women, a great supplement to take is Evening Primrose Oil, which provides omega-6 fatty acids (essential for overall health) and can help to regulate hormones.”