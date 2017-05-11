SAFC to donate programme proceeds to Bradley Lowery fund

Sunderland AFC is to donate the proceeds from the last match programme of the season to the Bradley Lowery fund.

The Blackhall youngster - who is battling life-limiting cancer neuroblastoma - will star on the front cover of the Black Cats' final match programme of the 2016-17 season.

The front cover of Saturday's programme

Sunderland face Swansea at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Bradley and his family will be special guests of the club and the youngster will join striker Jermain Defoe, the player he refers to as his ‘best friend’, on the pitch before the game.

All proceeds from the sale of the match programme, which is priced at £3, will be donated to Bradley’s Fight, the charitable fund set up by the Lowery family.