School pupils invited to chart a maritime career in South Shields

Schoolchildren can chart a route into the Merchant Navy with a pioneering South Tyneside-based education and training initiative.

From September, those aged just 14 can join Career College North East’s (CCNE) new two-year specialist maritime training programme.

The bridge simulator at South Shields Marine School

It launches with a recruitment event from 5.30pm on Tuesday, June 27, at the Westoe campus of South Tyneside College, a main partner in CCNE.

Youngsters and parents will be able to discuss learning options with CCNE and marine school specialists.

CCNE is a partnership between South Tyneside College and Ofsted-rated “outstanding” St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields.

It offers a blend of core academic work and accelerated vocationally-focused study programmes, with clear progression routes into higher and further education, apprenticeships and work.

The new provision centres around the career college’s partnership with South Shields Marine School.

Learners who complete the course will be guaranteed a place on the marine school’s pre-cadetship programme, with defined and dedicated nautical and engineering career advancement. The programme builds on CCNE’s existing apprenticeship provision for 14 to 19-year-olds in advanced manufacturing, engineering and computer science.

Ray Parkinson, head of CCNE, said: “Our new maritime provision provides a unique opportunity for pupils to pursue careers at sea while still studying at school.

“It is an ideal route to first-class skills and experience for those who already know the career path they wish to take.”

Gary Hindmarch, principal of South Shields Marine School, added: “The marine school is a world leader in its field, and there is no better training available. By partnering with Career College North East, we are opening up an innovative learning and training opportunity to young.”