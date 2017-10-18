Search is on to find a Beast ahead of Jarrow theatre school’s New Year pantomime

The hunt is on to find a someone to take on the leads role in a theatre school’s New Year’s pantomime’s cast line up.

Members of the James Lee Theatre School will be treading the boards of the Royalty Theatre in Sunderland in their own version of the classic love story of Beauty and the Beast.

It will be five years in January since we started and in that time we have gone from nothing to having a warehouse full of costumes and bigger and better shows. Lee James

The show will take to the stage for two performances on January 20 featuring actors from the age of seven years and upwards.

Last year’s show Cindereall proved a hit with audience members and founder Lee hopes the cast will receive similar plaudits.

The school, based at Bilton Hall Communty Centre, Low Simonside, South Shields, has been running for almost five years.

Lee said: “The school is going really well and has gone from strength to strength over the years.

“It will be five years in January since we started and in that time we have gone from nothing to having a warehouse full of costumes and bigger and better shows.

“The kids are great and we have some who have been with us since we started and to see them growing in confidence is fantastic.”

This year’s show will feature a talking French poodle called Felix and a range of hologram images.

However, Lee is still in need of a beast to take on the starring role.

Auditions for the part, open to those aged 11 - 16 will take place on Sunday.

Those interested will need to be able to sing and there is a small amount of dancing involved in the role.

Auditions will be held at Bilton Hall at 4pm.

Meanwhile, tickets for the pantomime are on sale now by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/jamesleetheatreschool