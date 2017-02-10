Shop owner unhappy as gas works bring busy road to standstill

A shop owner claims gas works are bringing a busy South Tyneside road to a near standstill.

Susan Douglas, who manages the Post Office on Station Road, Hebburn, says work being carried out by Northern Gas Network started in early January.

If this is essential work, if they just let us know how long it is likely to take, that would be fair enough Susan Douglas

Over recent days, their work has extended further up the road, according to Ms Douglas, who says it is severely affecting footfall at the Post Office and nearby businesses. Ms Douglas claims communication has been lacking – and she has no idea how long the disruption is likely to last.

She said: “They have now dug all the way up Station Road, with holes all up the road. They’ve temporarily moved the bus stop down the road, and the traffic in the area, particularly at peak times, is now huge because of this work.

“Customers have been asking what is going on and when it’s likely to go back to normal, but we haven’t been told ourselves.

“If this is essential work, if they just let us know how long it is likely to take, that would be fair enough.

“This is a busy road, because it’s the main road through Hebburn, so to have such disruption here is having a real knock-on effect.”

Ms Douglas added: “We’ve noticed a difference in footfall. Moving the bus stop right up the road is particularly affecting elderly customers, who seem to be going to Jarrow and South Shields at the moment.

“Just to know a timeframe would be good, because at least we could inform our customers then.”

No-one from Northern Gas Network was unavailable for comment.