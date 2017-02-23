SLIDESHOW: Pictures of the rich and famous visiting South Shields

If anyone famous visited South Shields over a thirty-year period then photographer Freddie Mudditt was usually there to picture them.

The Queen, rock star Jimi Hendrix, boxing legend Muhammad Ali and town author Catherine Cookson were among the people caught on camera by the owner of Fietscher Fotos from the 1960s until his death in 1985.

Muhammad Ali's visit to South Shields in 1977.

Daughters Julia Northam and Janis Liddle are now busy collating thousands of his pictures and have kindly allowed the Gazette to publish his work.

