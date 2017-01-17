South Shields car thief got punch in the face

A would-be car thief got more then he bargained for when he was caught breaking into two vehicles.

Daniel Flood, 37, was hit in the face by a passer-by after being spotted interfering with a car and a van parked in South Shields.

Flood stole the service book from an Audi but was prevented from taking anything from the van, South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court heard.

Brian Payne, prosecuting, said: “He was seen breaking into the vehicles in Deleval Court, A service book was taken from an Audi car. Nothing was taken from the van.

“The book was recovered, so there was no loss to anyone. Flood denied being present but was picked out at an identity procedure.”

Flood, of Boldon Lane, South Shields, denied theft and vehicle interference but admitted both charges on the day of his trial.

David Forrester, defending, said: “Mr Flood is known as ‘Floodie’ locally, and he was punched in the face by someone who knew him.

“So he got a whack for his trouble, which some may feel he deserved.”

The court heard Flood was drunk at the time of the offences.

Mr Forrester added: “Mr Flood was once quite significantly assaulted. He now has mental health problems.”

Flood was ordered to pay £310 in fines and costs.

The money will be deducted weekly from his benefits,