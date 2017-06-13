South Shields FC to be honorary starters at Great North 10k event

South Shields FC are set to go from the fantastic four to high fives as they set thousands of runners on their way next month.

The Mariners have been invited to be honorary starters at the Great North 10km event, which takes place on Sunday, July 9.

It comes after the club won four trophies last season, including the FA Vase on a memorable day at Wembley.

Their return to the sporting stage will see members of the team set over 5,000 people on their way along a scenic course that finishes inside Gateshead International Stadium.

Lee Picton, the club's joint manager, said: "It's a huge honour that we've been asked to be the starters of this year's event.

"This has been an incredible year for the club, on and off the pitch, and of course last season was topped off with our win at Wembley in the FA Vase final.

"That was one of four trophies we won last season and we have received some humbling recognition since then, with this being one of those moments.

"We can't wait to be a part of it and set the runners on their way."

The players are expected to bring the FA Vase trophy with them next month.

Kerry Simpson from The Great Run Company, said: “The whole of the North East got behind South Shields when they made the trip to Wembley last month, and we can’t wait for them to bring their team spirit, and the Vase, to the Simplyhealth Great North 10k.

“This is the perfect opportunity to see the team and give them a congratulatory high five as you run over the start line!”

The course for the event takes in the Newcastle-Gateshead Quayside, including Sage Gateshead, BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art and the Gateshead Millennium Bridge.

It also passes under the Tyne Bridge, an iconic feature of its sister event, the Great North Run.

Participants cross the finish line on the track in Gateshead International Stadium, with their family and friends cheering from the stands.

This year will also see the return of the Great North 10k Toddler Dash and the Simplyhealth Great North 10k Family Mile, taking place after the main event.

The events, for children up to the age of 15, will also start and finish inside Gateshead International Stadium.

Entries for the Great North 10k are now open, and can be made by visiting greatrun.org/North10k