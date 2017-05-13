South Tyneside anti-bullying campaigner receives royal invitation

A teenage anti-bullying campaigner has been invited to a royal event to celebrate the life-changing work of young people across the country. South Tyneside Against Bullying founder Callum Carr will travel down to London on Thursday to attend a Diana Award ceremony.

The 18-year-old was presented with his own Diana Award in November 2015 for his commitment to the community and the anti-bullying work he does with his organisation.

Callum, from South Shields, received an official invite to attend the event at St James Palace which will see The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry present the award to 20 young people who are making a difference to the lives of others.

Callum said he was delighted to have been invited.

He said: “It is a great honour to be invited down to London to attend a royal event where their Royal Highnesses, Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry will be in attendance.

“To be given this rare and once in a lifetime experience and opportunity to attend is absolutely humbling.

“I’m look forward to spending the day in the company of Princess Diana’s two sons and celebrating the 20 year legacy anniversary of Princess of Wales along with other young people.

“I am extremely proud to be representing the North East and putting us on the map.”

The Diana Awards work with young people to foster change through practical action.

The awards are an opportunity to promote these qualities, setting them as a benchmark for all young people to aspire to and in doing add value to the world, as well as their own lives and future prospects.

South Tyneside Against Bullying was set up by Callum in 2013 to support young people and vulnerable adults who have experienced bullying or who are dealing with the devastating impact of bullying.

The service operates around the clock providing a crisis helpline, counselling and representation services.