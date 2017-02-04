South Tyneside karate kids come out on top at national tournament

Youngsters from a South Tyneside karate club swept to national glory.

Members of the Dokan Karate Club, in Boldon, finished top of the medal table at the recent Kyu Grade Nationals Championships at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

Eve Palmer, right, and Anais Errington

This year the tournament had over 1,100 entries but the youngsters scopped eight gold medals, eight silver and 16 bronze to become the most successful on the day

Chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson said: “The numbers in each categories were so huge, every medal won on the day was well deserved.

“The Dokan students did themselves, their club and the North East proud.”

Mr Mitchinson said his students produced great performances in both kumite (fighting) and the kata (set movement) events.

Lewis Pounder, left, in action

He added: “Dokan finished top of the 60 clubs and associations that entered which is an unbelievable achievement for a small club.

“They are a really dedicated bunch of youngsters and, if they keep training the way they have been, we can look forward to even more success in the future.

“2017 looks to be shaping up as the busiest year to date with events on virtually every weekend and the beginner classes are booming too.”

The club hosted a fight night at Whitburn Social Club last weekend.

This event consisted of 28 bouts with the age span of the competitors ranging from six to 45 and a kata and bunkai display for 200 spectators.

Anyone interested in starting karate or training with the squad can contact Mr Mitchinson on 0793 9130411, email k-mitch@live.co.uk or go to www.dokan.co.uk