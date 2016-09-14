South Tyneside nursery celebrates outstanding Ofsted report

A South Tyneside nursery is celebrating after achieving its second outstanding Ofsted report.

Abacus Day Nursery on Station Road in Hebburn, was overjoyed to receive the rating which recognises its high levels of teaching and leadership.

The nursery, which has been open for 20 years, has a 37-strong team of staff who teach over 200 children aged six weeks to five years old.

Deputy manager Melanie Wraith, 35, from Hebburn said the nursery was delighted to have achieved the rating in two consecutive Ofsted inspections.

She said: “During our last inspection back in April 2013, we achieved an outstanding rating and we have been awarded this during our inspection in August this year.

“We are over the moon with the rating as we always strive to provide the best quality of care and be the best we can be.

“We were so pleased that Ofsted said our leadership is inspirational and that the quality of teaching is superb.

“It was lovely for an inspector to come in and say that and parents have said that they never doubted it!

“We are just delighted to have been told that we are outstanding in all areas as it’s a great achievement.”

Nursery manager Margaret Campbell said: “We strive to provide the highest quality of care and education for our children.”

The Ofsted report highlighted the ‘superb’ teaching and the way the nursery uses a variety of methods and activities to engage the children in learning.

It said: “The quality of teaching is superb. The extremely dedicated and highly qualified staff demonstrate exceptional understanding of how children learn.”