South Tyneside shoppers urged to support World Cancer Day

Staff at a supermarket giant are hoping South Tyneside shoppers will band together to support a cancer awareness day.

The Asda stores in South Shields and Boldon have stepped up their efforts to help people affected by breast cancer by raising money from selling Unity Bands for tomorrow’s World Cancer Day.

Bosses will stock three types of pink Unity Bands at their sites in Coronation Street, South Shields, and North Road, Boldon Colliery.

All money raised will go to Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now, which Asda also supports through its annual Tickled Pink campaign.

Asda South Shields’ community champion Mavis Maughan said: “As a community champion in the North East, I know that our local customers and colleagues will unite to support World Cancer Day.

“We’d encourage everyone to pop in store and pick up a Unity Band while they’re there, take a selfie and make a donation. It’s for such a fantastic cause.”

People are also being encouraged to show their support by using the hashtag #ActOfUnity and sharing pictures on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Tracey Tough, community champion at Asda Boldon, added: “We all know somebody who has been affected by cancer, which is why it is so important that we all come together as one to support one another.”

There are three pink Unity Bands to collect this World Cancer Day, and are available in all Asda stores now, for a suggested donation of £2.

For more information on the charities, visit www.breastcancercare.org.uk/worldcancerday or www.breastcancernow.org.