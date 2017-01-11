Steven ties up at Port of Tyne again

The Port of Tyne has welcomed back a former crew member.

Harbour Master Steven Clapperton is a Master Mariner, with 20 years’ experience in the maritime industry and was previously responsible for managing upstream marine operations for a major UK oil company.

Before that, he was a Pilot at the Port of Tyne having previously been at sea as Senior Officer on-board various offshore construction vessels with Subsea7 and others.

With a Master Mariners’ Certificate, qualifications in Nautical Science and a Diploma in Port Management, Steven brings a wealth of knowledge to the Port.

Port chief executive Andrew Moffat said: "It is great to welcome Steven back to the Port of Tyne where he was a Pilot for eight years.

"Bringing a lot of experience, Steven is an excellent appointment that will further strengthen our team and I look forward to working with him in his new role."

Steven said: "I am delighted to be appointed Harbour Master to the Port of Tyne as one of the UK’s busiest commercial ports and to be coming back to the River Tyne with its rich heritage and thriving maritime community.

"Although I am originally from Scotland, having lived in the North East for the past 10 years, I understand the importance of the Port to the North East regional economy, to river users and to all of our other stakeholders and this will help me meet the challenges of the post and hit the ground running."