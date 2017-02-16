Take a high-speed Metro trip from Hebburn to South Shields

A new Metro time lapse video takes viewers on a sprint through South Tyneside.

The video was shot by a member of Nexus staff using just an iPhone on the 8.6km stretch of line between Hebburn and South Shields and squeezes what should be a 20 minute Metro ride into just 26 seconds.

The stations on the route, and other trains, whizz by at break neck speed.

A Nexus spokesman said: "This video has given a nice perspective of a Metro journey using the magic of time lapse.

"The front window seat of the Metro train was the ideal vantage point to shoot from.

"It actually involved a member staff holding the camera at the train window for the best part of 20 minutes. In time lapse that captured just short of 30 seconds of footage.

"Advances in technology meant we were able to get the footage just by using the camera app on an Apple iPhone."