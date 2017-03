Fire crews were called to the A1M to tackle a coach on fire.

Firefighters from Durham, High Handenhold and Spennymoor tackled the blaze this morning.

Fireman tackle coach fire on A1M.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway near junction 63 at Chester-le-Street.

Crews used two hose reels and one breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

The vehicle caught fire shortly before 9.30am and flames spread through the bus, which appeared to be gutted by the blaze, which caused motorway traffic to be brought to a standstill.