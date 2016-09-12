Metro praised for Great North Run service on busiest day of the year

Metro bosses have been praised for their work in getting Great North Runners to and from the event.

Extra trains were provided and the queues were managed well on what is Metro’s busiest day of the year.

Around 90,000 people use the Metro on Great North Run day and bosses laid on 424 timetables services with 80 Metro drivers on duty.

The only minor issues Metro had was a train fault at Hebburn which added an extra five minutes to one journey at around 12.20pm and then at 2.40pm a passenger took ill on a Newcastle-bound train which meant the train was held at Heworth for seven minutes.

The Shields Ferry also had a busy day with no reported delays. Both ferries were in operation to clear the queues of people waiting to get across to North Shields.

David Gibson, managing director DB Regio which provides the Tyne and Wear Metro service, said: “We had a well thought out plan and it was executed brilliantly by the Metro staff. The travelling public were great all day and we have kept everyone on the move. It was a real team effort and a great day for the North East.”

Shields Ferry Manager, Carol Timlin, said: “It was a successful day for the ferry service. It was very busy but with both ferries in service we cleared the queues in good time.”

Northumbria Police Chief Inspector Jamie Pitt said: “This has been an incredible day for everyone involved and I’m delighted that all the agencies involved embraced the developmental learning from last year.

“The public transport networks have been smooth flowing and that is thanks to months of meticulous planning involving organisations from across the North East.”