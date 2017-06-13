Traffic delays due to fallen cables

Motorists are being warned of traffic delays this morning due to fallen cables.
The fallen power cables on the A184 Eastbound at Whitemare Pool Roundabout are causing congestion on the A194(M) to the A195 Follingsby Roundabout.
Motorists are being warned of traffic delays this morning due to fallen cables.
The fallen power cables on the A184 Eastbound at Whitemare Pool Roundabout are causing congestion on the A194(M) to the A195 Follingsby Roundabout.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.