Traffic delays due to fallen cables

Motorists are being warned of traffic delays this morning due to fallen cables.

The fallen power cables on the A184 Eastbound at Whitemare Pool Roundabout are causing congestion on the A194(M) to the A195 Follingsby Roundabout.