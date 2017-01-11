Under 8s football team sporting new look thanks to South Shields business

A team of young footballers are sporting a new look thanks to a South Tyneside family run businesses.

Harton and Westoe Minors Under-8s were gifted their new kit when Peter Johnson Funerals stepped in after answering a request for support.

As well as new kit, the company also provided the team with new training equipment.

The team play in the Russell Foster League and have been together for the past three years.

Manager Andy Green said: “The team has been going for more than three years now and they are doing really well in the league with a number of wins to their name.

“We needed new strips and after approaching Peter Johnson Funerals, they stepped in to help.

“It is just nice to have a local company to step forward to sponsor our kits and new equipment.

“The team were over the moon when they received them – it does mean a lot to them.”

Andy Johnson, marketing manager at Peter Johnson Funerals, based in Imeary Street and Whiteleas Way, both South Shields, said: “The company, where we can, have always been very supportive of community projects that benefit people of all ages within the local community.

“It is something that we, as a family-run business, are proud to do and when we were approached by the team asking for help with sponsorship, it was something we were more than happy to do.”

The under 8s train on Wednesday nights on the all-weather pitches at Temple Park Leisure Centre between 5pm and 6pm.

For information on the team contact Mr Green on 07860 430 241.