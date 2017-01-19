Voters angry over South Shields MP’s Brexit comments

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has come under fire for accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of putting “jobs and trade at risk”.

The MP spoke out following the PM’s Brexit speech on Tuesday - where she set out her objectives for discussions in talks under Article 50.

South Tyneside voted overwhelmingly to leave. For some reason. South Shields voted for an MP who is labour and pro-europe. Figure that out. Martin Coser

Mrs May wants to take Britain out of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and restore control over immigration.

Mrs Lewell Buck said Mrs May’s stance was puting “jobs and trade at risk” - bot many readers and voters disagree.

In June 62% of voters in South Shields voted to leave the EU.

Readers took to social media to share their own opinions.

Gary Robson wrote: “Did the country not vote out? Your voters have spoken.

Paul Brenen said: “She must be gutted that she’s representing a constituency that overwhelmingly voted leave when she went against us and voted remain.”

Jack Pearce posted: “Since when has the European Market been bigger than the world market?

“Emma Lewell-Buck, please remember your constituants voted for Brexit. We don’t expect our MP to join the scare mongers,

Yes its possible we may be worse off for a time without the single market, but if all the country pull together, we will be better.”

