West End stars to stage Grenfell Tower blaze benefit concert

Stars of the West End are to take part in a benefit concert to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Comedian Jason Manford, Dreamgirls star Tyrone Huntley and Wicked actress Rachel Tucker will be among those performing in Songs And Solidarity, alongside playwright Bonnie Greer and the West End Gospel Choir.

There will also be contributions from Dame Judi Dench, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Harry Potter And The Cursed Child star Noma Dumezweni.

The evening of song, dance and comedy, which will take place at Trafalgar Studios 1 on June 25 at 7.30pm, has been organised by actor Giles Terera and producer Danielle Tarento and will feature a silent auction of theatre-related lots.

All proceeds from the show will go to the Grenfell Tower Fire Fund to help the victims of the blaze.

On June 27 comedians including Michael McIntyre, Jo Brand, Alan Carr and Katherine Ryan will take part in A Night Of Comedy at the Eventim Apollo in aid of people affected by the tower fire.

They will be joined on the bill by Kevin Bridges, Rob Beckett, Micky Flanagan, Seann Walsh, Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe, Russell Kane and Jon Richardson.

Tickets for the comedy show are on sale through ticketmaster,co.uk, while tickets for the West End benefit are on sale at atgtickets.com