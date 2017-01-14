Woman in hospital after being hit by car near East Boldon Metro Station

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital with 'potentially life threatening' injuries after being hit by a car.

The 75-year old has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with a possible head injury following the incident on Station Road, near East Boldon Metro Station.

A North East Ambulance spokeswoman has confirmed they were called to a road traffic collision on Station Road at 3.05pm today, January 14, and took the woman to hospital via ambulance.

A spokeswoman from the service said: "We were called at 3.05pm to a RTC at East Boldon Metro Station on Station Road.

"One ambulance crew arrived on scene at 3.11pm and conveyed a woman to the RVI with a possible head injury.

"The police were also on scene and the ambulance crew arrived at the hospital at 4.28pm."

A Northumbria Police spokesman said the road remains closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

A spokesman said: "At around 3.08pm this afternoon police received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Station Roadside in East Boldon.

"Emergency services attended and the 75-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics.

"Her condition is described as potentially life-threatening.

"The road remains closed as emergency services deal with the incident."

Anyone who saw the collision, or has any information that may help police, should contact officers on 101 quoting log 624 14/01/17.