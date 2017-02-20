Check your political history

Jonathan Arnott, UKIP, really should read up on some political history before getting on his high horse and seeming to threaten the House of Lords over democratic decisions not yet reached.

I quote Mr Arnott, “Brexit has the biggest mandate in the history of British politics”.

Like his leader, Mr Nuttall, he seems to deliberately forget facts or simply make them up.

Has he forgotten that in 1975 the Labour Party gave a choice to the British people about whether we stay a member of Europe.

From a 64% turnout of the voting population, 67%voted to remain connected to Europe.

A far bigger mandate than the one we have just witnessed.

I must accept the result of the referendum, but do not agree that this gives any Government in power the Carte Blanche to negotiate an exit from Europe that will only benefit one section of society.

Like the rest of his party, Mr Arnott was only concerned with leaving Europe, ignoring the possibility that the negative outcomes from leaving Europe may outweigh the positive.

We shall not feel the full results of Brexit, good or bad, for many years to come. So, surely, it is a good idea to err on the side of caution and not rush headlong into decisions we all may regret.

We need to approach the negotiations with optimism and care, ensuring it is a Brexit for all of us, not just the select few.

Finally, as to ignoring a referendum result.

It is well documented that Nigel Farage, that well known champion of the people, let it be known that if the Brexit referendum had gone the other way with the same voting figures “ it would not be the end of the argument”.

So apparently UKIP can ignore the will of the people when it suits, if it doesn’t get the result it wants.

I truly believe UKIP has run its course, and when we eventually are out of the EU, the MEPs it has will thankfully disappear from the political arena.

Unfortunately, they will leave behind a mess not of our making.

Arthur Oxley