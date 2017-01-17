Green bins in a ‘fine mess’

In South Tyneside, where I reside, there’s an ongoing hoo-ha over green bins.

Whether in Jarrow, Hebburn or Brockley Whins, for our beloved council in a bid to boost recycling and reduce landfill introduced a garden refuse green collection bin.

Then, as reported, 10,000 people paid a fee after signing up but soon came an almighty hiccup because after all it wasn’t deemed a sin to put said garden refuse in a common or garden black rubbish bin.

So cultivating a patch of land however small or large doesn’t appear necessary to pay a green bill collection charge.

Though one supposes people with a concrete garden couldn’t care a less while those with green fingers could say “Another fine mess.”

Ken Johnson,

Mowbray Road,

South Shields