Help us to make Sunderland’s City of Culture bid successful

Success in the City of Culture Bid for 2021, to be announced later this year, would give Sunderland a great opportunity to put itself firmly on the cultural map regionally, nationally and beyond.

This would then give the local economy a massive injection in the arts, plus the creation of jobs and investment

There are countless examples of culture, which can mean a variety of interests, taking place on a daily basis throughout the city in many locations, with groups, organisations and individuals all making massive contributions.

One such example is The Royalty Theatre, off Chester Road, which recently staged the play, The Judas Kiss, based on a scandal involving the playwright Oscar Wilde.

Like many others we are all regulars at The Royalty and have enjoyed many plays over the years with our families.

However, this was an especially outstanding production with first-class acting from a mainly young cast.

The Royalty Theatre is one of many examples of the wide range of cultural activity within the city that combine to give us an outstanding chance with our bid.

As we go through the rest of the year until the decision is made, there is ample opportunity for people to play their part in helping Sunderland to be successful.

Were that to be the outcome the possibilities for our city would be immense.

Coun Michael Dixon,

Coun Julia Jackson,

Coun Peter Wood