Ken Loach is a truly caring man

The film director Ken Loach, creator of I Daniel Blake is a wonderful caring man.

He is the stuff heroes are made of, telling things the way they are.

The sort of things most of us have experienced throughout our strings and arrows of hardships.

Ken well deserves his BAFTA Award. And refusing to be honoured with the award of OBE because of his principles, shows Ken’s humble honesty.

We are living in an age where people will go through the pain to have their faces tattooed with ‘I’m A Star’ just to be noticed.

Yet, truly great people just get down to real work, fame and notoriety is not important to them. They do it all for the benefit of others because they care, like Ken.

Jimmy Chambers