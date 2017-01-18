Knit to help animal care

I am writing to ask readers who enjoy knitting to support SPANA’s Big Knit for Vet Kit fundraising campaign this January and February.

SPANA is a charity that provides free veterinary treatment to sick and injured working animals in developing countries across the world.

We are calling on local knitters to make Duncan the donkey, Hattie the horse, Oscar the ox– or, brand new for 2017, Emma the elephant – and get sponsored while they stitch.

The free knitting patterns can be ordered from www.spana.org/knit or by calling 020 7831 3999.

SPANA is only able to carry out its work thanks to the generous donations we receive from the public.

Kirsty Brzeczek,

Head of Community and Supporter Care,

SPANA,

John Street,

London.