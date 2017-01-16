Tough walk, good cause

What are you doing on Saturday, July 15? Nothing then why not join us for one of the most rewarding walks you will ever do – but it is not for the faint hearted!

The walk takes in the summits of Pen-y-ghent (694 metres - 2,276 feet), Whernside (736 metres - 2,415 feet) and Ingleborough (723 metres 2,372 feet).

You will cover 24½ miles, over a variety of terrains, and you will take in some of the most breathtaking scenery in the country.

This is a challenging walk! It requires stamina, it can be gruelling at times, it is hilly, boggy in places, and it is exposed to the elements. You need to be fit enough and up for the challenge.

There is a £10 registration fee to cover our admin costs and then we’re challenging each participant to raise a minimum of £100. Our fundraising team have got lots of hints and tips to help make your fundraising easier – leaving you with more time to break in those walking boots. To secure your place, call 07843346159 or e-mail mmusgrave@redcross.org.uk, apply online at redcross.org.uk/Y3P

Margaret Musgrave

British Red Cross