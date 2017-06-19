Ameer’s a big hit in Littletown as Whiteleas get back on track

Whiteleas and Harton returned to winning ways in a high scoring encounter against Littletown.

Having won the toss, skipper Owen Peterson elected to bat in glorious conditions at Harton Welfare.

Following the early departure of Ray McRae, opening partner Conor Elliot and Ryan Dowens patiently dealt with the threat of the new ball.

The pair then began to build an innings with some very sensible and cultured batting, moving the score to 63-1 from 18 overs.

A fantastic partnership of 136 then occurred until the in-form Dowens (64) top edged one to cover point in the 28th over.

Elliot continued to play freely on his way to a classy 86, including 12 fours, before he was bowled short of what would have been a well deserved three figures.

A late rally between Rameez Nawaz (39) and Peterson (24no) saw Leas post a very healthy 235 before a declaration in the 43rd.

Left with 52 overs, the visitors made a terrible start as Abdul Ameer dismissed the dangerous Goenka in the first over.

A smart Dev Sudhir run-out in the second over, removing Littletown’s overseas batsman Stevens, followed in the second over to leave them trailing on 10-2.

However, Dan Pearson set out his intentions, supported by Dench, as they recovered, racing to 103 from just 18 overs.

The introduction of spin bowler Nawaz then broke the partnership as Pearson (64) was caught with a fantastic take at gully by Dowens.

Nawaz (3-13) then turned the screw with another couple of quick wickets, but the game was still in the balance at 168-5.

Handed the ball for a second spell, Ameer then followed up with a blistering final six overs.

The Pakistani pace-man ripped through the remainder of the visitors order with a devastating display of bowling.

Finishing with figures of 5-40, Littletown were all out for 198 to give Leas a maximum 30 point return.

The second XI went down by seven wickets in their visit to Littletown.

Batting first, Leas were all out for 138, Sid Corner Jnr the pick of the batsmen with 38.

Littletown wasted no time in reaching their target after 22 overs.