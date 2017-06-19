Boldon’s promotion charge takes a hit

Boldon pushed Dukes ECB NEPL First Division leaders Sacriston all the way in a tense encounter only to lose out to some Daniel Anderson brilliance.

Boldon’s Ian Pattison top scored with 69 and there were half centuries also for Umar Waheed and Chris Ellison, with Nathan Hall returning a respectable 4-44.

However, Sacristonbatted brilliantly, with opener Daniel Anderson scoring 107 not out off 147 balls, including 14 fours and a six.

He put on 176 for the first wicket with fellow opener Nathan Hall scoring 94 off the same number of balls, with 11 fours and 3 sixes.

Reece Carr then helped himself to 44 not out, to help Sacriston pull off a great win against one of their promotion rivals.

Sacriston still remain unbeaten and top after the victory and enjoy a 20-point lead, even after they allowed Boldon to rack up 261-8 declared.

In the Premier Division, Newcastle moved into second place, after an eight wicket win at Whitburn, who batted first and made 183 all out.

Brydon Carse scored 37 and Paul Shields made 44, while Jacques Du Toit claimed 4-46, with the ball.

Newcastle batted superbly, with opener Ben McGee scoring 51 not out.

Michael Richardson made 31 and Joshua Phillipe smashed 97 off 53 balls, including 18 fours and a six, to win the game.

Eppleton bowler David Wilkinson returned 6-27, in a brilliant spell of bowling to reduce visiting South Shields to 90 all out.

In reply, the home side were in a bit of bother at 28-3, but Jandre Erasmus made 36, to steer the ship to safety.

In Division Two of the Readers Durham Cricket League, second placed Marsden had an 80 run win at Boldon CA.

Batting first, Chris Mann led the way with 42, while Paul Cook added 52 not out, in a total of 201-7.

S Smith (3-42 and M Cox (3-36), were the pick of the bowling.

Boldon CA managed to score 121 against good bowling from Colin Mann 3-39 and Paul Snaith 5-25, but only Adam Slater caused the scorers any problems, with 30 to his name.