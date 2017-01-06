Boldon CA boss glad to get his troops back on the football field

Boldon CA travel to Wolviston in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League tomorrow and the home side will be at full strength.

Josh Chambers returns from Australia, along with defender Andrew McGirr, midfielders Michael Rainsley and Robbie Gratton, who have all served their relevant bans.

Boldon manager Paul Mossa is looking forward to getting his team back out on the pitch after the Christmas break, and he has been looking to bring in some new players for the rest of the season.

Club captain Jack Lawton has started light running and is targeting the end of January for his return.

Silksworth CW journey to Harton and Westoe CW and Harton defender Wess Brown is suspended.

There are also question marks over long term injuries for defender Steven Usher, midfielder Jack Burrell and forwards Shaun Edwards and Danny Lydon.

Experienced keeper Andy Hunter re-joins the team from South Shields and Lee Maitland and former striker David Bulman should be available for the weekend.

Silksworth travel with virtually a full squad, the only absentee is long-term injured player David Stevens, who is side-lined for three months.

Manager Andrew Stobbart said: “It’s good to be back in action once more after the lay off, and I’m hoping that the team are raring to go, I know I am.”