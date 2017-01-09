Collingwood wants Jarrow Roofing’s battling win to be first of many

A delighted Mark Collingwood has praised Jarrow Roofing for turning in a complete performance after watching them dispose of high-flying Marske United 3-1.

Paul Gardiner and Chris Winn scored in the first half before Glen Butterworth pulled one back shortly after the break.

However, Roofing saw Gardiner produce a special strike in injury time to seal the points.

“It was an excellent result. We were excellent. We came here with a clear gameplan to out-battle them in the midfield,” Collingwood said.

“We came here knowing that they play a 4-2-3-1 formation, and their midfield three are exceptional, so we knew we had to win that fight.

“We had a lot of the ball in the second half, but we still won our individual battles and our tackles when we needed to.

“It’s a massive, massive result for us as a club and it proves that we are heading in the right direction. I hope this is the first win of many.”

Roofing were to be rewarded for their bright start as Gardiner grabbed his first of the day.

Shaun Vipond made a powerful run from midfield to the box, where he turned his back to goal and played in Gardiner, who coolly slotted past Dean.

A crisp build-up saw them double their lead minutes later. Good interplay between Chow and Gardiner saw the latter set free down the left.

He broke to the byline and drilled a low cross along the face of goal, where Winn was on-hand at the back post to fire home.

Butterworth pulled one back for the hosts nine minutes after the break.

Lewis Brass was instrumental in keeping his side ahead as Marske piled on the pressure.

He produced a flying save to claw away Butterworth’s looping effort and then denied Peter Bulmer.

Arguably, though, Brass’ best save came on 73 minutes, and it was Butterworth who was again frustrated.

He fired in a low shot from just outside the area, the ball took numerous deflections to send it goalwards, but Brass adjusted superbly to palm the ball to safety.

“When Marske got a goal back at the start of the second half, I did have a few doubts about whether we would hang on or not because you find that, when you’re down at the bottom of the table, you don’t get much luck or the rub of the green,” Collingwood added.

“To be fair, we didn’t have that much luck in this game. The luck we’ve had is that we had a goalkeeper who was absolutely outstanding in the second half – he’s made two or three fantastic saves in the space of 10 minutes or so.”

In injury time, Gardiner wrapped up the victory when he curled a shot into the top corner from 30 yards.