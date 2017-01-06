Hebburn Town hoping to get year off to a flier

Hebburn Town make the long journey up the A1 to take on Alnwick Town for their first Ebac Northern League Division Two game of the year tomorrow.

Town’s only absentees are James Davidson, who is ruled out with a groin injury and Mick Watson, who is suspended.

However, defender Rhys Williams is also a doubt through illness, but Chris Smith does returns.

Scott Oliver spoke ahead of the game, saying: “We are needing a win after going five games without one.

“After our great run, we are having a slump and need to work hard to get our season back on track.

“Alnwick away is always a tough game and we will need to be at it tomorrow and have a little bit of luck which has deserted us lately.

“We need to be scoring more goals as a team and that will be our focus, we will try to get more bodies in the box.”

In the TWR Bifolds Wearside League, second-top Jarrow return to action when they welcome lowly Darlington 1883 Reserves to Perth Green.

Jarrow only have an injury doubt over Darren Morton, but they are hopeful that everyone else is fit and available.

Boss Dave Bell said: “This is a really important game for us as we aim to get back on track following losing our last two league games before the break.

“Darlington will be a difficult test for us and we know we need to get back to winning ways, and very quickly.

“This is our first home game for a while and we are hoping we can use this to our advantage.

“We know we will need to get back to our high standard of hard work to have any chance of getting anything from the game.”