Hebburn Town sting Alnwick to secure vital victory

Hebburn Town came away from a daunting trip north to Alnwick Town with a deserved 4-1 victory in the Ebac Northern League Second Division.

Hebburn started well and enjoyed the bulk of possession, with some good passing movement up front involving Adam Rundle, Channon North and Glen Hargrave.

However, Steve Hubery had to be alert in the Hebburn goal when a speculative shot took a deflection, but he was up to the task as he safely gathered the ball.

With Hebburn still in the ascendency, Glen Hargrave might have put them in front with three successive opportunities in a couple of minutes.

He first brought two good saves from the home keeper which he saved with his legs, with the second being diverted for a corner.

From the corner, Chris Feasey Hargrave rose to head the ball into the keeper’s hands.

Hebburn took the lead in the 20th minute with a superb goal.

Adam Rundle gathered the ball outside the box and hit a tremendous swerving drive into the top corner of the net with the keeper absolutely helpless.

However, at 1-0, Alnwick were still very much in the game and a fine effort from 30 yards had Hubery scrambling as it went narrowly wide.

Before half time Hargrave had another effort cleared off the line when he cleverly back-heeled the ball from a corner.

A combination of activity at both ends led to the home side drawing level; Channon North was adjudged to be offside as he bore down on goal and from the resulting free-kick, Alnwick scored the equaliser when, with the Hebburn defence appealing for offside, Graham ran on to slot the ball past Hubery.

In the 65th minute, a through ball led to some hesitation by the home keeper and Glen Hargrave fired Hornets into the lead.

Callum Smith drove to the by-line and picked out Channon North with a pin point pass which the skipper slammed home from six yards to increase the lead.

Shortly after, an excellent cross, this time from Scott Wallace was headed against the bar by Glen Hargrave, and Hargrave in the last five minutes returned the favour when his cross was cleverly headed home by Jason Blackburn.