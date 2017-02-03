Jarrow Roofing boss aiming to stop Newton Aycliffe revival

Richie McLoughlin is expecting a feisty game when Jarrow Roofing host Newton Aycliffe tomorrow in the Ebac Northern League Division 1.

With several former Aycliffe players making the switch to South Tyneside in recent weeks, including Lewis Brass, Brad Varga and Dennis Knight, the Roofing boss believes it will make for an intriguing sub-plot when the trio face-off against their old club.

“Newton Aycliffe are a different side to the one that our players were apart of before they came here,” McLoughlin said.

“They have a new management setup and a lot of new players, but it will be really interesting to see how they get on when they play against a few familiar faces.

“They might be fired up to try and prove a point against their old club. However, trying to secure the win is the most important thing, and the whole team has a job to do to try and get some points on the board after last week’s 3-2 defeat at Dunston.”

That defeat saw the Roofers slip to 19th place in the table.

“We missed so many good chances at Dunston, and that really cost us. I want to see us develop a ruthless streak in front of goal and really put teams to the sword,” Richie commented.

“However, we also need to tighten up at the other end, too, because we keep on giving sides a head start before we have a go at them, and that obviously makes things harder for us.

“Dunston is a prime example of that as we gave away a couple of sloppy goals before we really got going.

“We need to start taking games by the scruff of the neck, and it’s about time we started showing teams what we can really do when we’re at it.

“Myself and Colly know what we need to do to try and change that, and we’ll be working hard behind the scenes to try and improve the situation.”

If Roofing are to end their run of consecutive league defeats, they will need to get the better of an Aycliffe side that come into the game on the back of an impressive 3-2 win at home to Seaham Red Star in the Durham Challenge Cup, and sit in 11th place in the standings after winning three of their last five league games.

“Aycliffe have done really well recently,” McLoughlin added. “Getting a win over Seaham is a very good result, and they will come here full of confidence. It’s going to be a very hard game.

“We will need to be at our best to stop them, and I just hope we can play like I know we can to ensure we do ourselves justice.”

McLoughlin will have a near full-strength squad to choose from. Jamie Marshall is set to return, while Adam Smith is set to be the only absentee.

Roofing will also be without Kris Hughes, after the winger departed the club.