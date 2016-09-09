Jarrow Roofing’s Chow gunning for former club Whitley Bay

Former Whitley Bay striker Paul Chow has brushed aside any sentiment as he guns for his former club tomorrow, with the Jarrow Roofing ace declaring that there is ‘no better time to start putting points on the board.’

Chow and Roofing have endured a frustrating week after a 2-2 draw with Penrith and a 4-2 reverse at North Shields.

“Although I’m disappointed with the result against North Shields, if we continue to play that way and can tighten up defensively, we will be a match for anyone in the Northern League,” said Chow, a three-time FA Vase winner with Bay.

“And there’s no better time to start than against my old club Whitley Bay.”

Chow believes the next two home games can push the Roofers up the table after a frantic start to the season.

“With games coming thick and fast, a few good results can see us jump up the league.

“With the game against Bay, followed by a home match on Tuesday against West Allotment Celtic, hopefully we can get maximum points.”

Mid-table Roofing go into the game (KO 3pm) with a number of players absent.

Long term injury victim Corey Barnes is joined by Adam Sakr and captain Alex White.

Jamie Marshall and Kyran Whitehead are both unavailable, while Dan Kirkup serves the second game of a four-match suspension.

Michael Laws should also miss the game with the defender expected to complete a transfer away from Roofing before the match.

Roofing manager Richie McLoughlin should be able to add James Fairley and Lee Maitland to his squad, while Kris Hughes is expected to return.