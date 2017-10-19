Mike Ashley lawyer issues statement as Amanda Staveley signs agreement to edge closer to potential Newcastle United takeover

Mike Ashley's lawyer Andrew Henderson has issued a statement in relation to the proposed takeover of Newcastle United.

That development comes after the news that potential investor Amanda Staveley, through her PCP Capital Partners, has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Magpies.

Henderson said: "Since Monday, a number of additional parties have come forward which we believe to be credible.

“We are also continuing to engage with a number of parties with whom we had entered into negotiations prior to Monday’s announcement.”

One of those is reportedly Staveley, who has reportedly signed an NDA and entered into due dillgence to look into the finances of the club, prior to any proposed offer for the club.

Mike Ashley, who put United up for sale on Monday, is understood to want between £300-400m, with Staveley said to be eyeing a £303m move for Newcastle.

According to Sky Sports, talks between Ashley and Staveley, which took place on Tuesday were positive. And discussions are progressing "swiftly".