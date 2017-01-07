Aleksandar Mitrovic given oxygen as he's stretchered off in Newcastle's FA Cup tie

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been stretchered off early in this afternoon's FA Cup tie against Birmingham City.

The striker was hurt in the build-up to Newcastle United's opening goal, which was scored by Daryl Murphy after a goalmouth scramble.

Mitrovic appeared to suffer a knee injury in a collision with Birmingham goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

The 22-year-old – who had been handed a rare start by Rafa Benitez in the third-round tie – was given oxygen as he was stretchered off.

And there were chants of "Mitro, Mitro, Mitro" from Newcastle's 4,600-strong travelling support at St Andrew's as he was taken off the field by medics.

Mitrovic was replaced by Yoan Gouffran in the 10th minute.

