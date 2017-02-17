BREAKING: Isaac Hayden undergoes ankle operation in blow to Newcastle

Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden is having surgery on his ankle.
The midfielder, named on the bench at Carrow Road on Tuesday night, has been troubled by a niggle problem in recent weeks.
And Hayden is having an operation today on his ankle which could sideline him for four weeks.
United manager Rafa Benitez said: "He needed an operation. It's not very serious."
Asked how long he could be out for, Benitez said: "It could be four weeks – or less."
Hayden – who joined Newcastle from Arsenal last summer – has been a regular for United this season.
Championship leaders Newcastle take on Aston Villa at St James's Park on Monday night.
More to follow