Chris Hughton has his say on Newcastle ahead of his old club's visit to Brighton

Chris Hughton has spoken about Newcastle United's visit to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion returned to the top of the Championship last night after beating Reading 3-0 at home.

Hughton's side, which lead the division by a point, entertain Newcastle at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

However, Hughton – who guided United to promotion in the 2009-10 season – remains cautious about his team's prospects.

Asked if Brighton were closing in on promotion to the Premier League, he said: "After having, by our standards, a difficult period, it's nice to have two clean sheets in our last two games and it's a nice feeling on the back of two very good victories.

"But there are so many good teams in this division. Huddersfield have gone on a run, Leeds have done well and Sheffield Wednesday are in there."

On the Newcastle game, Hughton added: "Going into every game you play, there will be an opposing manager trying also to give his side the edge.

"Newcastle are a very good side and were many people's favourites to win the league. We will have another full house."

"They are all tough games. Our levels will have to be high to beat them. If we can produce this kind of performance, it'll give us a chance."

United relinquished their lead at the top of the Championship after being held to a 2-2 home draw by Bristol City yesterday.