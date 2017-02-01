'Disappointed' Rafa Benitez reacts to Newcastle's failure to strengthen

Rafa Benitez has reacted to to Newcastle United's failure to strengthen in the transfer window.

The club didn't sign a single player last month.

And a protracted bid to sign Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend on loan came to nothing.

Speaking after tonight's 2-2 draw against Queens Park Rangers, Benitez said: “We knew what we needed. We knew what we have. We have to bring the best from the players that we have.

“I am happy with them, then we have to try and maintain the same level we saw in the second half.”

Asked what had happened on deadline day, Benitez said: “No, because I don't know.”

Benitez added: "Obviously, you can't change anything now.

"I have to concentrate on bringing the best from my players."

The QPR result left Newcastle second in the Championship and a point behind leaders Brighton and Hove Albion, who play Huddersfield Town tomorrow night.