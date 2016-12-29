Ex-Newcastle player is victim of hit-and-run incident

Former Newcastle United player David Edgar has been injured in a hit-and-run incident.

The defender, whose father Eddie is from Jarrow, had been on a golf trip in Scottsdale, Arizona, earlier this month when the incident took place.

Mr Edgar, 29, now plays for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, who have confirmed that he has suffered a knee injury.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Whitecaps FC centre back David Edgar sustained a right knee injury while on a golf trip in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"He was the victim of a hit and run motor vehicle accident.

"The native of Kitchener, Ontario, has returned home and is currently undergoing further evaluation with direction and oversight from the club’s medical staff.

"The club will provide an update when more information is available."

Mr Edgar came through the ranks at St James's Park, making his debut in December 2006.

He scored a famous equaliser against Manchester United on New Year's Day, 2007, to earn Newcastle a 2-2 draw.

After leaving Newcastle in 2009, he played for numerous English clubs, including Burnley, Swansea City and Sheffield United, before moving to his native Canada in 2016 to join Vancouver.