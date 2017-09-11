Ian Wright says Matt Ritchie should have been sent off – and Liverpool can use it to plead Sadio Mane case

Pundit Ian Wright thinks that Matt Ritchie should have been sent off for Newcastle United in their 1-0 win over Swansea.

Speaking on BBC Five Live last night, the former Arsenal star said that there was no real difference in Ritchie’s challenge on Alfie Mawson and Sadio Mane’s challenge on Ederson for Liverpool on Saturday.

Mane was sent off for Liverpool following a high foot on the Manchester City goalkeeper, while Ritchie was only cautioned for a very similar challenge causing a big debate on consistency of refereeing.

Wright said: “He (Ritchie) should have got sent off.

“Mane endangered Ederson and OK he caught him, but Ritchie also endangered Alflie Mawson but just because he didn’t catch him doesn’t mean he didn’t endanger him.

“It was still a challenge worthy of a red card.

“If I’m Liverpool, I would be using that incident to say what is different with that.”