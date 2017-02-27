Jonjo Shelvey: Newcastle are the BEST team in the Championship – now let's prove it!

Jonjo Shelvey says Newcastle United are the "best team" in the Championship ahead of tomorrow night's game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The two clubs have been neck and neck at the top of the division for much of the season.

But Brighton lead Newcastle by a point after beating Reading 3-0 last weekend.

United midfielder Shelvey told BBC Radio Newcastle: "If you look around in our dressing room, we've got the best team in this division.

"We're the team that should go up. If teams are going to fear you, they might not act like it, but I'm sure they do.

"When Newcastle come to other places, the clubs you're playing against get their biggest capacities. That speaks highly of this great football club."

The Brighton game is followed by a visit to third-placed Huddersfield Town.

And Newcastle – who have won 11 times away from home in the league this season – take on fifth-placed Reading next week.

Shelvey said: "Going to Brighton, Huddersfield and Reading ... we're Newcastle United.

"We shouldn't going there to nick a point. We should be going there to take the game to them.

"I'm sure that's what the gaffer will set us up to do. We've got a great away record this year, and hopefully that will stand us in good stead for this week.

"You will know where you stand after this week. Hopefully, we'll be standing at the top of the table."