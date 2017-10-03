Mark McGee recommends Celtic striker to Newcastle and Brighton

Mark McGee says Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths is good enough to play in the Premier League.

Griffiths has been prolific up front for Celtic since joining the club in 2014.

The 27-year-old also made headlines when he netted two goals for Scotland against England in the summer.

Former Newcastle United striker McGee, now assistant to Scotland manager Gordon Strachan, believes Griffiths is good enough to play in the English top flight.

And McGee feels he would be a good fit for Newcastle and Brighton and Hove Albion.

“A year to 18 months ago if someone down the road had said to me ‘could Leigh Griffiths do well in the Championship?’, I’d have said ‘he's a finisher. In the right team, then probably'," McGee told the Edinburgh Evening News.

“Now if someone asked if he could do well in the Premier League, I’d not hesitate. His all-round game has improved so much.

“Remember, I watch these games all the time. Last week, I was at Brighton against Newcastle, and Leigh could have played in either of those teams. Absolutely no danger.”