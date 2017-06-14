Newcastle announce pre-season friendly against Hearts

Newcastle United have announced a third pre-season friendly.

Rafa Benitez's side will take on Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle on Friday, July 14 (7.45pm kick-off).

Newcastle will also take on Preston North End at Deepdale on July 22 and Bradford City at Valley Parade on July 26.

Hearts are managed by former United coach Ian Cathro, who left the club last season to take over at the Scottish Premiership club.

Only three stands at Tynecastle will be open because of ongoing redevelopment at the stadium.

Former United defender Aaron Hughes is at Hearts, who finished fifth last season.