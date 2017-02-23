Newcastle are the Championship's biggest draw – and here are the figures to prove it

Newcastle United are the biggest draw in the Championship.

The club's average attendance in the division is an astonishing 51,062.

And Rafa Benitez's league leaders are also posting impressive TV numbers, according to the latest viewing figures from BARB.

Eight of the most-viewed Championship games broadcast by Sky Sports involved United.

Newcastle's fixture against Leeds United at Elland Road in October was watched by 826,000 people.

Next week's fixtures against second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion and in-form Huddersfield are also being shown live.

And the games against Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds in April could yet be switched for live broadcast.

THE TOP 10 MOST-WATCHED CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES THIS SEASON

1. Leeds v Newcastle (826,000)

2. Newcastle v Sheffield Wednesday (598,000)

3. Blackburn v Newcastle (584,000)

4. Fulham v Newcastle (531,000)

5. Aston Villa v Newcastle (524,000)

6. Forest v Newcastle (444,000)

7. Barnsley v Leeds (443,000)

8. Wolves v Newcastle (405,000)

9. Newcastle v QPR (392,000)

10. Wolves v Derby (379,000)