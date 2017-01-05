Newcastle defender posts emotional message to fans

Jamie Sterry has posted a message to Coventry City fans after his loan ended.

The defender has returned to St James's Park after a half-season spell at the League One club.

Sterry could now be loaned to another club for the second half of the campaign.

The 21-year-old said on Twitter: "I would like to say a big thank-you to everyone at Coventry City.

"This is a special club with amazing fans and I will never forget my time here.

"I have really enjoyed my time at the club and would like to wish everyone involved all the best for the remainder of the season."

Sterry made 20 appearances, and scored one goal, for Coventry.