Newcastle linked with double swoop for England stars

Newcastle United have been linked with a January swoop for Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph - and England Under-21 star Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

England international Delph has fallen out of favour at Man City and has only made 19 appearances at the club since the start of the 2015/2016 campaign.

And with Rafa Benitez looking to strengthen his squad for the promotion push, Delph has been mentioned as a potential target with the former Aston Villa ace fighting his way back to fitness after a series of injuries.

Benitez is keen to bolster his midfield options with Jonjo Shelvey facing a five-game ban and Mo Diame heading to the African Cup of Nations in the new year.

And as well as Delph, Benitez could return to his former club Chelsea for Loftus-Cheek.

The 20-year-old is seen as one of the rising stars of the English game, but has struggled to nail down a regular spot with Antonio Conte's Premier League leaders and could leave Chelsea on loan in January to gain further experience.